Kazakhstan to brace for rain in south Mar 22

Due to fronts, the south of Kazakhstan is to expect unstable weather conditions, resulting in precipitation as rain and snow. The country’s south and southeast are to brace for heavy rain; the mountainous areas of the southeast are to see precipitation, predicted to be heavy at times (rain and snow) and high wind, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

According to the Mets, the northern part of the country is to enjoy weather with no precipitation due to high atmospheric pressure.

The country is to expect fog as well as black ice in the east and thunderstorm in the south.

The mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to see southwesterly wind, gusting 30mps and over at times.