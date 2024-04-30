Kazakhstan to brace for rains and cold snap

Mets issued a weather forecast for May 1-2 predicting heavy precipitations in the north, east, southeast and central part of Kazakhstan wit ice to rain at night, thunderstorms, and hail, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

High wind and fog are expected in the country’s north, and east over the next two days.

An anticyclone will bring a sharp drop in air temperature to the north, east, and central part of Kazakhstan to 0+5 degrees Celsius at night and +5+13 degrees during the day. Ground frosts are expected with the mercury reading -1-6 degrees.

The cold front will gradually shift to the south causing a fall in air temperature to +2+7 degrees, and - 2 degrees of frosts.