TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:12, 06 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to brace for rains and ground frosts

    Rainy weather
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    A storm alert was issued for the Kazakh capital and 16 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Ground frosts are expected at night in Astana with the mercury reading 1-3 degrees Celsius.

    Heavy rains are forecast for Almaty and Turkistan regions. hail and thunderstorms are expected locally.

    Abai and East Kazakhstan regions are set to brace for rain, thunderstorms, and high wind.

    Thunderstorms are predicted to batter Mangistau, Kostanay, Atyrau and Karaganda regions.

    Ulytau and Kyzylorda regions are to wake up to foggy streets. The fire threat remains high.

    Heavy downpours are expected to pound Zhetysu region.

    High wind is expected to roll through Akmola region.

    Ground frosts are predicted for Aktobe, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. 

    Weather in Kazakhstan
