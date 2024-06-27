EN
    07:39, 27 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to brace for rains and thundershowers

    rainy weather
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    The country’s west is set to face today rains and thundershowers, while the northwest is forecast to brace for heavy downpours as the northwestern cyclone shifts throughout Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Kazhydromet.

    The east of Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Pavlodar and Zhetysu regions are expected today to enjoy weather without precipitations.

    Sweltering temperatures are set to scorch Abai, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Almaty, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Kostanay and Aktobe regions.

    Heatwave continues its grip melting Almaty, Zhetysu, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Abai and Zhambyl regions locally.

    The fire threat remains high in Aktobe, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Abai, Ulytau, Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Atyrau regions.

    As earlier reported, a storm alert is in effect in the capital city and 14 regions of Kazakhstan.

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
