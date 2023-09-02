Kazakhstan to brace for rains in north

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Due to fronts the greater part of Kazakhstan is to see unstable weather, bringing rains, predicted to fall heavily in the north, on September 2, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Only the west, south of the country are to see fair weather with no precipitation. The country is to brace for thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail. Dust tides are to batter the southwest of the country. Fog is to coat the northwest, north of the country.

Extreme fire hazard is to persist in Zhambyl, east, south, center of Kyzylorda, northwest, northeast, south of Atyrau, west of Aktobe, southwest, northwest, north, east of West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire danger is to persist in the center, south of West Kazakhstan, south of Pavlodar, Karaganda, Ulytau regions.