Kazakhstan to brace for rains Mon

Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 8, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

Unsteady weather is set to persist in the greater part of Kazakhstan today bringing rains to the northwestern and northern regions, and ice to rain to the central regions at night and heavy rain during the day.

The country’s southwestern and southeastern regions are forecast to face weather without precipitation. Fog and high wind are in store for the country’s northwest, and thunderstorms and squalls are predicted to grip the south.