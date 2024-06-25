EN
    07:44, 25 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to brace for rains Tue

    rain
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/ Kazinform

    A cyclone shifting throughout Kazakhstan is forecast to bring today, June 25, rains and thunderstorms, and heavy downpours to the country’s west. High wind, squalls and hail are expected locally, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    The scorching heat is predicted to bake Abai, Zhetysu, Almaty, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions today.

    The fire threat remains high in Aktobe, Almaty, Ulytau, Abai, Karaganda, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Zhetysu, Pavlodar, and Atyrau regions.

    The extreme fire threat is in effect in Atyrau, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Ulytau, Almaty, Mangistau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Abai and Zhetysu regions locally.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
