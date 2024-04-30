Kazakhstan to brace for rainy weather Apr 30

Most parts of Kazakhstan will stay under the impact of the Western Cyclone and will see rainy weather today, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

Heavy rainfall will hit northwestern, northern and central parts. Rain and snow are forecast in mountainous areas of the country's southeast.

Wind speed will intensify across the country, with thunderstorm to batter western, central and eastern regions. Hail is possible in western and northwestern regions, while squall is forecast in western, central and southern regions. Dust storm is forecast in the country's southwest and south, and fog will blanket northern and southeastern regions.

Ground frost is forecast in the northeast of the North Kazakhstan region, and in the north of Pavlodar region.

Fire threat remains high in Mangystau region, in the west, south, and east of Atyrau region, in the west, south, central areas of Kyzylorda region, in the north of Turkistan region, in the south of Abai region, in the south of Karaganda region, in the west of Zhetisu region, and in the south of Aktobe region.

Fire risk is estimated to be extremely high in Mangystau region, in central, southern areas of Kyzylorda region, in the north of Turkistan region, in the south of Atyrau region, in the north of Zhetisu region, and in the south of Abai and Karaganda regions.