    08:25, 26 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to brace for rainy weather Aug 26

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm, as well as squall and strong wind persists in most regions of the country on Saturday. Hail is predicted too. Heavy rain will hit western, southwestern regions, while northern and northwestern regions will see a dust storm, Kazinform reports via Kazhydromet.

    Fire hazard remains extremely high in Turkistan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions, in the west and south of Aktobe region, west, south and east of Atyrau region, south of Kostanay region, west, north and southeast of Mangistau region, southwest and east of West Kazakhstan region, northern areas of Almaty region and west of Zhetysu region.

    Fire hazard is reported to be high in northern and central areas of West Kazakhstan region, southern areas of Almaty region, most parts of Zhetysu region, in Ulytau, Abai, East Kazakhstan regions, and in southern and central parts of Karaganda region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
