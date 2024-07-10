Kazakhstan to brace for rainy, windy weather Jul 10

Most parts of Kazakhstan will see rain and thunderstorm, as well as hail and squall on Wednesday, July 10. Heavy rainfall will hit northwestern, eastern regions, and mountainous districts of the country's southeast. No precipitation is forecast for western regions only, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Kazhydromet, wind speed will intensify across the country, with fog to blanket northern and eastern areas at night and in the morning.

Fervent heat will persist in the daytime in Atyrau and Mangystau regions.

Fire threat is reported to be high in Mangystau region, in the north and center of Atyrau region, in the north, south and southeast of West Kazakhstan region, in the west, south and southeast of Aktobe region, in the southeast and east of Zhambyl region.

Extremely high fire threat is predicted for Turkistan, Kyzylorda regions, west of Mangystau region, west, center of Ulytau region, south of Kostanay region, southeast of Atyrau region.