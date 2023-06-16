Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitations is expected today in most of Kazakhstan, while the country’s west, northwest and east are set to face occasional rains and thunderstorms, hail and squalls, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Dust storms are forecast to roll through the central regions.

Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty and Turkistan regions are predicted to brace for scorching weather.

The extreme fire threat remains in effect in most of Kazakhstan.