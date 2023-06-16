EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:11, 16 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitations is expected today in most of Kazakhstan, while the country’s west, northwest and east are set to face occasional rains and thunderstorms, hail and squalls, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    Dust storms are forecast to roll through the central regions.

    Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty and Turkistan regions are predicted to brace for scorching weather.

    The extreme fire threat remains in effect in most of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!