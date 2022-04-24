Kazakhstan to brace for sleet in east Apr 24

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to brace for sleet in the east as well as heavy rains in the southern part of the northwest, mountainous, sub-mountainous areas of the south and southeast, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Due to an anticyclone, only the north of Kazakhstan is to enjoy the weather with no precipitation. The country is to brace for thunderstorms, high wind, fog in the west, and squall and hail in the south.

15-20mps wind is predicted in the south of Akmola region as well as Pavlodar region.

Almaty region is to brace for thunderstorms in the north, south, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas at night as well as in most parts at daytime. The region’s mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas are to see hail, squall, and 17-22mps wind during thunderstorms, reaching 27mps in Alakolsk ozer area.

Turkestan region is to expect thunderstorms, squall in most parts as well as hail in mountainous areas, and 17-22mps wind in the north, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas, gusting up to 25mps in the mountainous areas.

The west, north, and northeast of West Kazakhstan region are to brace for fog.

The east and center of Atyrau region are to see thunderstorms at night. The region’s west is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning.

The east of Aktobe region is to brace for 15-20mps wind as well as thunderstorms and squall at night. The south of Kostanay region is to expect thunderstorms, 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23mps as well as fog in the west.

Karaganda region is to see thunderstorms in the west, south, and center as well as fog in the north, high wind reaching 15-20mps in the west and south at night and 15-20mps reaching 23mps at tines in most parts at daytime.

The north, southwest, and south of East Kazakhstan region are to brace for 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 25mps.

The north, center, and south of Kyzylorda region are to see thunderstorms and squall. Wind is to blow 15-20mps in most parts reaching 25mps in the center during the day.

The southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to expect thunderstorms, hail, squall, and 15-20mps wind gusting up to 23-28mps at daytime.