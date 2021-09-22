Kazakhstan to brace for sleet in north

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to fronts much of Kazakhstan will expect unstable weather conditions causing rainfalls, thunderstorms in the mountainous areas of the southern and southeastern parts as well as precipitation as rain and snow at times in the north on September 22, Kazinform reports.

Only the center, east, northwest, and southwest of the country is to enjoy the weather with no precipitation. High wind bringing dust tides in the southwest is predicted for the north, west, southwest, and mountainous areas of the south and southeast. Fog is in store for the northern and northwestern parts.

Fog is forecast for the north, northwest of Kostanay region as well as north, east of Akmola, northwest of North Kazakhstan regions in the nighttime and morning, and south of Pavlodar region at night. Wind is to reach up to 15-20mps in the north of Akmola region.

Thunderstorm and 15-20mps wind are predicted for the mountainous areas of Zhambyl region as well as Turkestan region at daytime.

The south of Kyzylorda region, northeast of Mangistau region are to expect 15-20mps wind, causing dust tides in the northeast of Mangistau region. West Kazakhstan, south and center of Atyrau regions are to see 15-20mps wind during the day.

-2-4 degrees Celsius frosts are expected in the north, northwest of Kostanay, southwest of North Kazakhstan regions as well as -2-4 degrees Celsius ground frosts in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Zhambyl region at night.

The greater parts of Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, the southwest, west, center of Kostanay, Karaganda, east, south of West Kazakhstan, south of East Kazakhstan regions are to expect high fire hazard.