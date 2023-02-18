EN
    09:20, 18 February 2023

    Kazakhstan to brace for snow and ground blizzard Feb 18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A cyclone shifting from Scandinavia and atmospheric fronts caused by it will impact the weather in most parts of Kazakhstan territory today, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

    As the met service informed, unsteady weather with snowfall and ground blizzard is predicted for most areas. Southwestern, southern and southeastern regions will see rain and snow and icy road conditions.

    Strong wind and fog are forecast across the country.

    Heavy precipitation (snow and rain) will hit mountainous and piedmont areas in Almaty and Zhetysu regions.


