Kazakhstan to brace for snow and rain mixed Mon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is set to bring heavy rains to the country’s north and southeast, as well as snow and rain mixed to the mountainous district in the country’s southeast, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

The southern regions of Kazakhstan are forecast to enjoy clear weather. Thunderstorms, squalls, and hail are expected countrywide. Fog is predicted in the northwest, north, and mountainous districts in the southeast.

The extreme fire threat is in effect in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions.

The fire threat remains high in West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Ulytau, and Mangistau regions.