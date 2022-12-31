EN
    Kazakhstan to brace for snow Dec 31

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued weather alerts for Kazakhstan for December 31, Kazinform reports.

    Snow is expected the countrywide. Heavy snow and rain are forecast to batter the mountainous districts in the south of Kazakhstan. Fog, high wind, ice slick and ground blizzard are set to grip the country’s west, south, southeast, and central parts of Kazakhstan.

    As earlier reported, storm alert was issued for 12 regions of Kazakhstan on December 31.


