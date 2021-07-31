Kazakhstan to brace for strong wind, heat wave and rain July 31

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorm and occasional hail in the north are to linger in the greater part of the country due to weather fronts. An anticyclone spur is to bring no precipitation to the west and south. The country is to brace in places for high wind, bringing dust tides to the south and southeast, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Zhambyl region is to brace in places for dust storm, 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 25mps.

Turkestan region is to see locally 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23mps, with dust tides.

Occasional hail and 15-20mps wind are predicted for Akmola region.

Local wind is to reach 15-20mps in Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazkahstan, Pavlodar regions as well as Karaganda region during the day.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for 15-20mps wind with dust tides at daytime.

Heat wave is to hit Atyrau, Aktobe regions as well as locally West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay, Karaganda regions during the day.

High fire hazard is forecast for the greater part of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl regions, locally in Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda, south of Kostanay regions as well as in some areas of Akmola, East Kazakhstan regions.