Kazakhstan to brace for sweltering temperatures Aug 26

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet predicts heat wave for the country for August 26, Kazinform reports.

Aktau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature will stand at 22-24 degrees Celsius at night and 30-32 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5-10mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to stand at 15-17 degrees Celsius at night and 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to range 21-23 degrees Celsius at night and 37-39 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Clear skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5-10mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to stand at 13-15 degrees Celsius at night and 28-30 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kokshetau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature is predicted to be at 14-16 degrees Celsius at night and 30-32 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kostanay city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature will be at 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kyzylorda city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 20-22 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 36-38 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 14-16 degrees Celsius at night and 30-32 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 16-18 degrees Celsius at night and 30-32 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 7-12mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to be at 13-15 degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and 34-36 degrees Celsius at daytime. The mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to brace for thunderstorm and hail.

Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 22-24 degrees Celsius at night and reach up to 36-38 degrees Celsius at daytime. Thunderstorm is to hit the region’s mountainous areas.

Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to range 15-17 degrees Celsius at night and 34-36 degree Celsius at daytime.

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 3-8mps wind. Temperature will stand at 8-10 degrees Celsius at night and 30-32 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature is to be at 14-16 degrees Celsius at night and 29-31 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 2-7mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to stand at 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Shymkent city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to range 20-22 degrees Celsius at night and 36-38 degrees Celsius at daytime.