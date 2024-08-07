Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers Aug 7

Most of Kazakhstan is set to brace for thundershowers, hail and squalls on Wednesday, August 7. Heavy downpours are expected to batter the country’s west and northwest, Kazinform news Agency cites Kazhydromet.

The baking heat is forecast to grip Almaty, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Ulytau, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Abai and Turkistan regions.

It is expected to be hotter in the south of Mangistau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda regions.

The high fire threat remains in effect in Almaty, Atyrau, Zhetysu, Abai, Ulytau, Karaganda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Pavlodar regions.

The extreme fire threat is in place in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Ulytau, Almaty, Zhetysu, Atyrau, Kostanay, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Abai regions.