Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers June 10-12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for June 10-12, Kazinform reports.

Occasional rains and thunderstorms, squalls, and hail are expected to batter the most part of Kazakhstan over the next few days. On June 10-12, the country’s northern, eastern and central regions will brace for heavy downpours, while the southwest and south will face dust storms. Heat will drop to 20-29 degrees Celsius in the north and east, to 20-33 degrees Celsius in the central part and 23-28 degrees Celsius in the southeast, Kazhydromet said in a statement.