Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorm Aug 24-26

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for the upcoming three days, Kazinform reports.

The greater part of the country is to see unstable weather, bringing brief thunderstorms, hail, and gusty wind.

Temperature is to stand at 17-22 degrees Celsius at night and 32-39 degrees Celsius at daytime in the west, 13-18 degrees Celsius at night and 30-35 degrees Celsius at daytime in the north.

The mercury will be at 11-17 degrees Celsius at night and 27-33 degrees Celsius at daytime in the center and east of the country. The south is to see temperature stand at 15-22 degrees Celsius at night and 32-39 degrees Celsius at daytime



