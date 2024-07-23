Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorm, hail and wind July 23

Due to fronts, unstable weather conditions are to linger in much of Kazakhstan, bringing rains with thunderstorms, hail and squally wind, on July 23. Heavy rains are to batter the north, northwest and mountainous areas of the southeast of the country. The north, east and southwest are to expect fog in the nighttime and morning, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Heat wave is expected in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Almaty, Zhetysu, south of Aktobe, as well as the west, desert areas of Turkestan regions in the daytime.

High fire danger is in place for Kyzylorda, northwest, center, southeast of West Kazakhstan, west, southeast of Zhambyl, southwest of Aktobe, south of East Kazakhstan, east of Pavlodar, west of Ulytau, center of Abai, west of Turkestan regions.

Mangistau, Atyrau, south of Kostanay, south, desert areas of Turkestan, center, south of Kyzylorda, west, south of West Kazakhstan regions are to brace for extreme fire risk.