Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorm, hail, and wind on Aug 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has put nine regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

37 degrees Celsius heat wave is to linger in places in West Kazakhstan region at daytime of August 13. Southeasterly, easterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps locally is in store. High fire hazard will persist in places.

Karaganda region is to brace in places for thunderstorm and heavy rain in the east. Occasional fog is predicted at night. High fire hazard will persist in places.

Turkestan region is to brace locally for 15-20mps northeasterly wind during the day. High fire hazard is to persist.

Occasional thunderstorm and hail are to hit Almaty region. Northwesterly wind at 17-22mps is forecast here and there. High fire hazard will persist in places. Taldykorgan city is to see thunderstorm batter locally. Northwesterly wind is to reach up to 17-22mps during thunderstorm.

Almaty region is to brace for fog here and there. Northerly, northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps is expected in places. Kokshetau city is to see fog at times.

Kyzylorda region is to expect northerly, northeasterly wind blowing 15-20mps here and there. High fire hazard is to persist.

Heavy rain is predicted locally in East Kazakhstan region at night. Thunderstorm, hail, and squall are predicted to hit locally. Usk-Kamenogorsk and Semey cities are to see thunderstorm during the day. High fire hazard will persist in the region’s Urdzhar and Zharminsk districts.

Turkestan region is to see easterly, southeasterly wind at 15-20mps locally at daytime of August 13. Temperature is to reach up to 37 degrees Celsius during the day. Atyrau city is to brace for 35 degrees Celsius heat wave at daytime.

Pavlodar region is to brace in places for thunderstorm, fog as well as northeasterly wind reaching 15-20mps at daytime.