Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms and ground frosts

Mets issued a storm alert for 15 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms and hail are set to batter the Kazakh capital.

Heavy downpours are expected today in Shymkent and Zhambyl region t with high wind, thunderstorms and squalls predicted locally.

Abai region is to face thunderstorms. The fire threat remains high in the south of the region.

Thunderstorms, high wind and hail are set to grip Akmola region.

Ground frosts are expected in Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions at night. The fire threat remains high locally.

Almaty region is also predicted today to face thunderstorms with wind gusts reaching 18-23 m/s.

Thunderstorms are forecast to hit Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Ulytau and Kyzylorda regions.

Fog is expected to blanket Kostanay region. high wind will sweep through the region.