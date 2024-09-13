Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms and rains Fri

The anticyclone sets the tone across Kazakhstan bringing rains to the northeast, and southeast and thundershowers to the country’s east. High wind, dust storms and fog are expected locally, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The fire threat remains high in Aktobe, Ulytau, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

The extremely high fire threat persists in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, Ulytau, Abai, Zhetysu, and Aktobe regions.