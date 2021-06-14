Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms on June 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of Kazakhstan is to see unstable weather due to the fronts on June 14. The country is to brace in places for thunderstorm, hail. And only the north and south are to enjoy the weather without precipitation. Local winds brining dust tides to the south and southwest are also forecast, Kazinform cites the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

Mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to brace at daytime for thunderstorm, squall, and hail as well as local wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 23-28mps.

Turkestan region is to see thunderstorm, local wind at 17-22mps with gusts of up to 25mps, bringing dust storm hit mountainous areas during the day.

Kyzylorda region is to expect locally 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23mps at daytime bringing dust tides to the region.

Mangistau, West Kazakhstan regions are to see occasional thunderstorm, hail, and 15-20mps wind. Dust storm is to hit locally Mangistau region.

Atyrau, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions are to brace in places for thunderstorm as well as 15-20mps wind in the afternoon.

Aktobe region is to expect occasional thunderstorm at night as well as local wind at 15-20mps.

Wind is to reach 15-20mps in places in Almaty region as well as Kostanay and Pavlodar regions during the day.

Occasional thunderstorm is to batter Akmola region locally.

North Kazakhstan region is to see occasional fog at night and in the morning.

Atyrau region as well as the south of Kostanay region is to brace locally for heatwave during the day.

High fire hazard is to persist in Kyzylorda region, most of Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Pavlodar regions, locally in Almaty, Karaganda, Kostanay, Akmola regions, and in some places of West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions.