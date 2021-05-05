Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms on May 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorms are predicted for most parts of the country due to the weather fronts. Only the north and east are to see no precipitation due to an anticyclone. The country will brace in places for high wind as well as dust storm in the south and west. Hail is likely to hit the southeast, Kazinform reports citing the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

Zhambyl region’s mountainous areas are to see hail during the day and 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps, here and there.

Dust storm and 15-20mps wind are to hit locally Turkestan region as well as Atyrau and Mangistau regions at daytime. Fog is expected in Mangistau region at night and in the morning.

West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions as well as Kyzylorda region at night and in the morning, and Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions at daytime are to brace for wind at 15-20mps in places. North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions are to see fog at night and in the morning.