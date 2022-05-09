Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms on May 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of Kazakhstan is to see rain and high wind, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

A cyclone is to affect the west and south of the country bringing thunderstorms as well as heavy rain to the west. The country is to brace in places for high wind, squall, dust tides as well as hail in the west and south.

The west and southeast of Akmola reigon are to see dust tides, and 15-20mps wind.

Aktobe region is to brace for gusts of up to 15-20mps in the south, northeast, and center.

The north and mountainous areas of Almaty region are to expect 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 25mps.

Atyrau region is to see thunderstorms, hail in the south, and east as well as 15-20mps wind in the east.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 25mps in the west, south, and center.

The mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. The region’s southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas are to brace for 15-20mps wind gusting up to 25mps.

West Kazakhstan region is to see thunderstorms, hail, squalls, and dust tides in the south and east as well as gusts of up to 15-20mps in the east and center at daytime.

Karaganda region is to brace for 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23-28mps in the west, north, and east.

Kostanay region is to expect wind at 15-20mps gusting up to 25mps in the west, south at night as well as most parts at daytime.

The north and west of Kyzylorda region are to brace for thunderstorms, and squalls. The region’s central part is to see dust tides as well as 15-20mps wind.

Mangistau region is to see thunderstorms, hail, squalls in the southwest, north, and east as well as dust tides in the west and south, and 17-22mps wind with gusts of up to 25mps in the west, north, and south at daytime.

The west of North Kazakhstan, and south of Pavlodar regions are to expect 15-20mps wind at daytime.

The north and west of Turkestan region are to brace for dust tides. 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 25mps is forecast for the north, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of the region. Thunderstorms and squalls are to hit the region’s mountainous and sub-mountainous areas at daytime.

High fire hazard is to be in persist in the south of West Kazakhstan, north, center of Aktobe, and center of Pavlodar regions.