    07:38, 22 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms, squalls and dust storms

    Photo credit: Bruno Fantulin/pexels.com

    A storm alert was issued for 12 regions of Kazakhstan as well as Astana and Shymkent cities on Monday, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    High wind and thunderstorms are expected today in Abai, Atyrau, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

    Thunderstorms are set to strike the capital city, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    High wind is predicted to sweep through Ulytau and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Thunderstorms, fog, high wind gusting 15-20 m/s, and dust storms are in store for Mangistau region on Monday.

    Dust storms and squalls are forecast to roll through the south of Kyzylorda region, mountainous districts of Turkistan region.

    Shymkent is set to face today thunderstorms and squalls.

