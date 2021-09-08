Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms through Wed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to the weather fronts the country is to brace for thunderstorms in the northwest, north, east, south, and center and Akmola region – heavy rains in the center. The rest parts are to see weather with no precipitation due to an anticyclone spur. Fog is predicted for the northwestern and northern sections, and hail – the northern, eastern, and central sections, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Akmola region is to brace for thunderstorm, hail in the north and center, 15-20mps wind, reaching up to 25mps locally in the southeast during the day, in the west and southeast.

The northeastern part of East Kazakhstan region is to see thunderstorm, hail, squall, and 15-20mps wind during thunderstorm at daytime.

Karaganda region is to expect thunderstorm in the west and north, hail in the north at daytime, and 15-20mps wind in the west, north, and center.

Thunderstorm is to hit the southern, western parts of North Kazakhstan region, while fog will coat the northeast at night.

Wind is to reach 15-20mps, gusting up to 23mps in the north and south, in Pavlodar region during the day.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for thunderstorm and 15-20mps wind in the northwest at night.

Turkestan region is to be battered by 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 25mps in mountainous areas and causing dust tides in the north and west, in the morning and afternoon.

Ground frosts with temperature dipping as low as 2 degrees Celsius are forecast for the north of, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, north, east of Aktobe, and Kostanay regions at night.

High fire hazard is expected in much of Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Atyrau, northeast of West Kazakhstan, west of Karaganda, southwest, southwest, south of Akmola, center of Pavlodar, south, southeast of East Kazakhstan regions.