Kazakhstan to brace for unstable weather July 25

Most parts of Kazakhstan will stay today under the impact of atmospheric fronts, which will cause rain and thunderstorm, hail and squally wind, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Western and northwestern regions will see heavy rainfall, Kazhydromet says.

Fervent heat will grip Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkistan, Zhetysu, Abai, Ulytau regions, as well as south of Karaganda region in the daytime.

Scorching heat is forecast in the north and center of Almaty region, north, south and center of Zhetysu region.

Fire threat is expected to be high in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Atyrau regions, in the northwest, southeast, center of West Kazakhstan region, northwest of Karaganda region, northwest and southeast of Zhambyl region, west and south of Almaty region, southwest and south of Aktobe region, south of East Kazakhstan region, center of Abai region, west and east of Ulytau region.

Extremely high fire hazard persists in Mangistau region, north, east and south of Atyrau region, south of Kostanay region, south and desert areas of Turkistan region, center and south of Kyzylorda region, and south of West Kazakhstan region.