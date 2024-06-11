Kazakhstan to brace for unstable weather Jun 11

Most areas of Kazakhstan will see unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm on Tuesday, June 11, according to a weather report from Kazhydromet. Northern regions will be battered by heavy rainfall, hail, and squall. Only western and norhtwestern regions will enjoy fair weather today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Fervent heat will grip Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau and Zhetysu regions in the daytime.

Fire threat is reported to be high in Zhambyl, Almaty, Zhetysu, Ulytau regions, in the west and south of Mangistau, Turkistan, Kostanay regions, in the west, north and east of Kyzylorda region, in the west of Aktobe region, in the south of West Kazakhstan and Abai regions, in the west, south and central part of Karaganda region.

Extremely high fire risk will reportedly persist in Atyrau, Turkistan regions, in the west of West Kazakhstan region, in the south, northeast and central area of Kyzylorda region, in the south of Aktobe region, in the west, east of Zhambyl region, in the north and central part of Almaty region, in the south of Kostanay region.