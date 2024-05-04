Kazakhstan to brace for unstable weather May 4

Unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm are forecast today in most parts of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the met service, no precipitation is predicted for southwestern areas only.

Strong gusts of wind will hit across the country, with squall to batter southern regions.

Fog will cover northwestern, northern and western areas.

Nighttime frost is expected in some parts of West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.

Fire threat remains high in most parts of Mangystau region, west, north and east of Atyrau region, western, southern and central parts of Kyzylorda region, Karaganda region, west and north of Turkistan region, south of Aktobe region, Abai region, and in the eastern and central areas of Ulytau region.