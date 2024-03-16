EN
    08:30, 16 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to brace for unstable weather with precipitation Mar 16

    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/ Kazinform

    Most parts of Kazakhstan will brace for unstable weather on Saturday, March 16, with rain and snow, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

    Heavy rain is forecast in the daytime in southwestern areas.

    Only southern and southeastern regions will see no precipitation due to the anticyclone.

    Fog will descend across the country. Strong wind, ground blizzard and ice slick are forecast as well.

    Dust storm is expected in southeastern regions.

