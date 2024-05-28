Kazakhstan to brace for unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm May 28

Unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm is forecast in most parts of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, May 28, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

Rain and snow are predicted for eastern areas in the daytime.

Squally wind will hit across the country. Hail and squall are possible in the north and in the east.

No precipitation is forecast in western parts only, the met service says.

Fire threat remains high in the south of Kostanay region, in the west and south of Atyrau region, in the east of Kyzylorda region, in the west and southwest of West Kazakhstan region.

Extremely high fire risk persists in the east of Zhetysu region, and in desert areas of Turkistan region.