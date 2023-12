Rains and thunderstorms are in store for Kazakhstan’s west, northwest, south, southeast, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Fog and high wind are expected countywide.

Ground frosts are forecast for Akmola region, while the extreme fire threat remains in effect in Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions locally.

The high fire threat is in place in Zhambyl, Mangistau and Atyrau regions.