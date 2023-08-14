EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:59, 14 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to brace for warm and rainy weather in 3 days coming

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 15-17, almost all the regions of the country will brace for unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm, as well as strong gusts of wind, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to the weather service, no precipitation is forecast for southern regions only. Most areas will see gradual increase in temperatures, except for western regions, where heatwave decline is predicted.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!