13:59, 14 August 2023 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan to brace for warm and rainy weather in 3 days coming
ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 15-17, almost all the regions of the country will brace for unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm, as well as strong gusts of wind, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.
According to the weather service, no precipitation is forecast for southern regions only. Most areas will see gradual increase in temperatures, except for western regions, where heatwave decline is predicted.