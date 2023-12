Kazakhstan to brace for warm weather with no precipitation on Aug 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s southern part is to expect hot weather with the mercury rising up to 38-40 degrees Celsius, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Aktau city is to see clear skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature will rise to 24-26 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 35-37 degrees Celsius at daytime. 40 degrees Celsius temperatures are forecast for most parts of Mangistau region.

Clear skies, no precipitation, and wind at 7-12mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to stand at 16-18 degrees Celsius at night and 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime. 35-38 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted in the greater part of Aktobe region.

Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps. Temperature is to rise to 23-25 degrees Celsius at night and 37-39 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Zhezkazgan city is to brace for partly cloudiness, no precipitation. Temperatures are to stand at 16-18 degrees Celsius at night and 31-33 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Cloudiness, no precipitation, and wind at 8-13mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to stand at 10-12 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 2=26-28 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kokshetau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 9-14mps. Temperature is to stand at 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and 20-22 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Konaev city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. The city is to see temperatures stand at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime. 35 degrees Celsius heat wave is forecast for most parts of Almaty region.

Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature will stand at 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and 25-27 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kyzylorda city is to expect clear skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to rise to 22-24 degrees Celsius at night and 35-37 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 14-16 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 22-24 degrees Celsius at daytime. Thunderstorms are predicted in Pavlodar region.

Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps, with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 11-13 degrees Celsius at night and 20-22 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Semey city is to brace for partly cloudiness, no precipitation. Temperatures will stand at 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and 25-27 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies and no precipitation are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperatures are predicted to stand at 13-15 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 29-31 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to rise to 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to rise to 22-24 degrees Celsius at night and 37-39 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 14-16 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 32-34 degree Celsius at daytime.

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature will stand at 11-13 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 25-27 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and 24-26 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind blowing up to 3-8mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to rise to 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Shymkent city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to rise to 19-21 degrees Celsius at night and 36-38 degrees Celsius at daytime.