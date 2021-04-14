Kazakhstan to brace for weather with no precipitation on Apr 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of the country will remain under the influence of the huge anticyclone, resulting in the weather with no precipitation. Only the south, southwest are to expect thunderstorm in places due to the weather fronts, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet, the country will see occasional fog, wind as well as dust storm in the south and southwest.

Kyzylorda region is to brace in places for dust storm. Wind is expected in some areas of the region at night and will reach 15-20mps in much of the region at daytime.

Mangistau and Atyrau regions are to see dust storm and 15-20mps wind locally during the day.

Wind at 15-20mps is expected here and there in Zhambyl, Turkestan regions as well as in Zhalanashkol district of Almaty region. Zhambyl region is to brace in places for fog.

Fog is expected locally in Akmola, Kostanay regions as well as in Pavlodar region at night.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace in places for fog as well as 15-20mps wind at daytime.

Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions are to see 15-20mps wind here and there. Fog is to coat in places East Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning.