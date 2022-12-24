Kazakhstan to brace for weather without precipitation Dec 24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan on December 24, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Northern, central, and eastern regions only will see snowfall and blizzard.

Wind speed will increase across the country. Blizzard is predicted for northern and eastern parts. Foggy conditions are forecast in southern, southeastern and central regions. Ice-slick is expected in northwestern and northern regions.