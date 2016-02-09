ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan is trying to get back two nationals of Kazakhstan Sergey Severin and Nikolay Bochkarev who are in Somalia.

Severin and Bochkarev were on board of Airbus A321 operated by Daallo Airlines when it made an emergency landing in Mogadishu due to a hole in its fuselage.

Currently, according to the ministry, the two Kazakhstanis are staying at the UN base in Mogadishu. "They are safe and sound. At the moment we are working on bringing them home from Somalia," the ministry's spokesperson Anuar Zhainakov told Kazinform.

Severin and Bochkarev who happen to be specialists of the aircraft repair plant №405 in Almaty city provided helicopter repair services to the UN Mission in Somalia.

Recall that the flight D3 159 of the Daallo Airlines made the emergency landing in Mogadishu after the apparent onboard explosion. At least two people were injured in the incident.