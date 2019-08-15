Kazakhstan to build 100 sports and recreation centres

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Construction of 100 health and fitness centres started countrywide, Kazinform reports.

In 2018 in his State-of-the-Nation Address the First President charged to develop sports infrastructure, in particular, to build sports and recreation centres.

As the Minister of Culture and Sport, Aktoty Raiymkulova, said, construction started in the population centers which badly in need of.

As the data shows, the regions lack 1, 457,000 sq m of sports and recreation centres. As of today there are 714,159 sq m of health and fitness centres in the regions.

This year it is planned to build 22 centres, 34 in 2020 and 44 in 2021.