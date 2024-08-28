Kazakhstan to build 100 supplementary education facilities by 2027

From 2023 to 2027, Kazakhstan plans to build 37 schoolchildren's palaces and 63 art schools – a total of 100 supplementary education facilities – under a road map program, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Enlightenment.

Nine schoolchildren's palaces were commissioned in 2023. Another 20 will be built in 2025, 24 – in 2026 and 34 – in 2027.

The construction of these facilities will be carried out in stages, with a focus on increasing availability and improving the quality of education in arts and creativity for children. The expansion of cultural and educational space will provide additional opportunities for the development of schoolchildren and young talents.