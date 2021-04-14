Kazakhstan to build 103mln sq m of housing in next 5 yrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan eyes to construct 103 million square meters of housing in the next five years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kairbek Uskenbayev, First Vice-Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, said that 17 million sq.m. of housing instead of 15.2 million sq.m. previously planned are to be built under the Nurly zher program this year, which will help 163 thousand families receive housing under the State support, including 43.5 thousand families on the waiting list who will be provided with 22.5 thousand units of social housing ad 21 thousand preferential loans.

In the vice-minister’s words, 103 million square meters of housing will be constructed in the country between 2021 and 2025.

He pointed out the positive dynamics in the construction sector in the first quarter of the year despite the lockdowns, with a 113.1% increase in construction and building works compared to last year. He added that the rise in construction has been observed in 16 regions of the country, except for Mangistau region.



