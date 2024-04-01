Kazakhstan to build 11 student dormitories

This year Kazakhstan plans to build 11 more dormitories for more than 2,600 college students throughout the country, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Enlightenment Ministry’s press service.

Measures are aimed at ensuring a successful teaching process and raising the quality of vocational education and training.

Last year 13 dormitories were opened in nine regions of Kazakhstan for more than 2,500 students.

Dormitories will be built in Akmola, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

As of now over 87% of college students have an opportunity to live in dormitories.