Kazakhstan to build 2 research scientific infectious diseases centers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov told about the healthcare system development plans, Kazinform reports.

«Firstly, the Government will allocate KZT 150 bln to pay additional incentives to doctors in the second half of the year. Secondly, physical infrastructure of the the healthcare facilities will be upgraded. It is expected to complete construction of 13 new modular infectious diseases hospitals,» Yeraly Tugzhanov told the Government meeting.

2 research scientific infectious diseases centers will be built in Nur-Sultan and Almaty by next December. Each is designed to accommodate up to 500 patients.

Besides, construction of a unique national scientific cancer detection centre will complete by next December. It will be equipped with up-to-date equipment for cancer treatment, including proton, beam and radiation therapy and nuclear medicine.

It is the facility of high-priority as the country records 187,000 people with cancer.