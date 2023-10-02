Kazakhstan to build 20 multi-field hospitals attracting private investments

The regular sitting of the investment climate council chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov debated further healthcare development issues, Kazinform quotes primeminister.kz.

British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach, Canada’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alan Hamson, U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum, representatives of the World Bank and Citibank in Kazakhstan, Ernst & Young, AstraZeneca, Janssen and Pfizer, heads of central state bodies of Kazakhstan took part in the sitting.

Those attending focused on introducing modern medical technologies, modern healthcare modernization, training of skilled specialists, pharmaceutical industry development, raising people’s access to innovative drugs, etc.

The Prime Minister stressed that Kazakhstan has been carrying out large-scale healthcare reforms over the recent years. The integrated national healthcare system was created, mandatory medical insurance was introduced, and the wages of doctors grew significantly. The Government works at developing a sustainable healthcare development model to increase its funding up to 5% of GDP by 2027. He added Kazakhstan is interested in attracting investments and the latest technologies. The Prime Minister said Kazakhstan plans to build 20 modern multi-field hospitals using private investments pursuant to the President’s task. Besides, 655 primary care facilities will be commissioned, and 32 multi-filed district hospitals will be modernized under the rural healthcare modernization national project.