Kazakhstan to build 20 multi-field hospitals by 2025 through PPP

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the Government meeting Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi briefed on construction of new hospitals in Kazakhstan.

The regional administrations proceeded to active phase of construction of 12 modular infectious diseases hospitals and reconstruction of one hospital which will be put into operation October this year. The hospitals will let help people in case of the second wave of the disease. Besides, 2,700 beds more will be rolled out. It will be backed by local budgets and employment roadmap.

20 large contemporary medical centres will be built through a PPP by 2025. The multi-field hospitals will render high-tech medical care up to world quality requirements. About KZT 1.5 trl will be invested at large.

The draft decree of the Government on building the Turar Health national operator called to implement these projects was submitted.

Notably, two multi-field scientific research infectious diseases centers will be built in Almaty and Nur-Sultan by 2021. Each will accommodate up to 500 patients.