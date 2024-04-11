Kazakhstan to build 20 new water storage facilities

Kazakhstan seeks to build 20 new reservoirs and reconstruct 15 existing ones, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

20 new reservoirs are set to be built in 11 regions of Kazakhstan. Construction of the five ones will begin in 2024. The water resources and irrigation ministry believe that the new reservoirs will increase the area of irrigated land by 250 thousand ha and reduce the risk of flooding in 70 settlements with a population of 137 thousand people.

Other 15 existing reservoirs are to undergo reconstruction, thus reducing the danger of flooding in 64 settlements where 70 thousand people live as well as improve water supply to 74 thousand ha of irrigated land, said official spokesperson of the water resources and irrigation ministry Moldir Abdualiyeva.

She went on to add that the ministry is set to amend the concept of the development of the water resources management system for 2024/30 by introducing items on flood prevention and accumulation of meltwater for further use in agriculture.