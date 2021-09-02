EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:11, 02 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to build 200 new schools this year

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov said that 1,000 new schools will be built across Kazakhstan pursuant to the President’s Address to the Nation, Kazinform reports.

    Out of which 200 will be constructed this year. It is planned to build 200 more within 4 years. Four mechanisms will be applied such as construction of schools through PPPs, expansion of private schools network, using state budget funds and construction of modular schools.

    It is planned to develop modern school standard projects for 1,500, 2,000,2,500 and 3,000 seats.

    As earlier reported, delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address the Head of State charged to build 1,000 schools by 2025.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Education Kazakh President's state-of-the-nation address Construction Regions Ministry of Education and Science Development of the President's Message для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!